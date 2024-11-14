scriptMadhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

MP Transport Corporation: The government is trying to start road transport services on an experimental basis in tribal-dominated districts and some districts.

BhopalNov 14, 2024 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

MP Transport Corporation: Madhya Pradesh may get back its affordable and sustainable public transport service, which has been shut down for 19 years, by the beginning of 2025. The Mohan Yadav government has increased its focus on this. The government is trying to start road transport services on an experimental basis in tribal-dominated districts and some districts.
The service will be started in two phases – one through a PPP model and the other through 100% departmental control, providing affordable public transport services. Now, IAS Manish Singh has been given the responsibility of overseeing this task.
In the recent transfers made on Monday night, Singh has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of the Transport Department and also given the responsibility of being the Managing Director of the MP State Road Transport Corporation. Until now, this responsibility was with Sanjay Kumar Jain, who was working on different proposals to restart the road transport corporation as per the government’s vision.

Minister says – Preparations are going on at a fast pace

Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh reiterated that the department is working fast on the issue raised by Patrika regarding public welfare. Work is going on at multiple levels, and about 50% of the work has been completed. We will likely start the sustainable public transport service by January. The department is preparing plans, which will be presented to the CM, and we will move forward under his guidance.

Work is going on these aspects

– Most buses will be electric, GPS system-based, and provide transparent fare systems to passengers, along with online monitoring.

– Passengers will get advance fare payment and card facilities.
– CCTV-based security will be ensured, and there will be no scope for negligence like in the past.

