All private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required

Even those hospitals that are not registered with Ayushman will have to implement the scheme. This will bring great relief to patients, who will no longer have to search for registered hospitals. 15 beds will be reserved Under Ayushman Yojana, 15 beds will be reserved in all private hospitals in the state. The Health Minister said that the decision has been taken to implement the Ayushman Yojana in all hospitals of the state. He said that even those hospitals that are not registered with the scheme will have to reserve 10-15 beds for Ayushman. Instructions have been given to officials to take steps in this direction. This arrangement will be streamlined soon, bringing great relief to patients.

Patients will no longer have to search for registered hospitals. They can get admitted to any nearby hospital under Ayushman Yojana. The number of Ayushman friends will increase The number of Ayushman friends in Uttarakhand hospitals will be increased. The Health Minister has given instructions to officials in this regard. So far, one Ayushman friend was deployed in each government hospital. Now, one Ayushman friend will be deployed for every 30 patients. According to the Health Minister, this will make it easier for patients and also create employment opportunities for youth.