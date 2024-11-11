scriptAll private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required | Latest News | Patrika News
All private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required

Ayushman Yojana: Now, all private hospitals will have to treat patients with Ayushman card. The government has decided to remove the requirement of registration for Ayushman. This will bring great relief to patients, who will no longer have to search for registered hospitals.

LucknowNov 11, 2024 / 11:23 am

Patrika Desk

Ayushman Yojana: Now, all private hospitals will have to treat patients with Ayushman cards. The government of Uttarakhand has started this system. Under this, 10-15 beds will be reserved in each private hospital. The government is providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to all citizens of the state under Ayushman Yojana. People are getting treated in various government and private hospitals in the state. However, some private hospitals are not registered with Ayushman Yojana, due to which patients were facing difficulties. Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that the government has decided to implement Ayushman Yojana in all private hospitals of the state.
Even those hospitals that are not registered with Ayushman will have to implement the scheme. This will bring great relief to patients, who will no longer have to search for registered hospitals.

15 beds will be reserved

Under Ayushman Yojana, 15 beds will be reserved in all private hospitals in the state. The Health Minister said that the decision has been taken to implement the Ayushman Yojana in all hospitals of the state. He said that even those hospitals that are not registered with the scheme will have to reserve 10-15 beds for Ayushman. Instructions have been given to officials to take steps in this direction. This arrangement will be streamlined soon, bringing great relief to patients.
Patients will no longer have to search for registered hospitals. They can get admitted to any nearby hospital under Ayushman Yojana.

The number of Ayushman friends will increase

The number of Ayushman friends in Uttarakhand hospitals will be increased. The Health Minister has given instructions to officials in this regard. So far, one Ayushman friend was deployed in each government hospital. Now, one Ayushman friend will be deployed for every 30 patients. According to the Health Minister, this will make it easier for patients and also create employment opportunities for youth.

