Bihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured

The 18th battalion of Bihar Special Armed Police, E Company, was on its way to Siwan, Bihar, to maintain law and order during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The team, which was on duty, was travelling in a private bus from Dehri on Son, Rohtas when the accident occurred near the Chand Diar petrol pump in the Baira area around 12:30 am. A total of 29 jawans were injured in the accident.

After the incident, the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital. Out of these, 10 jawans were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Ballia for better treatment, while the remaining 19 jawans are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Center in Sonbarsa Baira. The condition of all the jawans is currently stable.