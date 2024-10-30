scriptBihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured

Bihar Special Armed Police: A bus carrying Bihar Special Armed Police jawans met with an accident in Ballia, resulting in 29 jawans getting injured.

BalliaOct 30, 2024 / 10:29 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Special Armed Police: A bus carrying Bihar Special Armed Police jawans met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, resulting in 29 jawans getting injured. Out of these, 10 jawans have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The 18th battalion of Bihar Special Armed Police, E Company, was on its way to Siwan, Bihar, to maintain law and order during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The team, which was on duty, was travelling in a private bus from Dehri on Son, Rohtas when the accident occurred near the Chand Diar petrol pump in the Baira area around 12:30 am. A total of 29 jawans were injured in the accident.
After the incident, the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital. Out of these, 10 jawans were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Ballia for better treatment, while the remaining 19 jawans are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Center in Sonbarsa Baira. The condition of all the jawans is currently stable.
According to media reports, the Superintendent of Police, Ballia, Vikrant Veer, visited the district hospital and met with the injured jawans, inquiring about their condition from the doctors. Additional medical facilities have also been arranged at the hospital to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

