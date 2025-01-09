RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

scriptRIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajpal Yadav, uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away this morning.

LucknowJan 09, 2025 / 10:17 am

Patrika Desk

Rajpal Yadav, uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and head of the Samajwadi Party, passed away this morning. He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at 4 am. He had been unwell for a considerable period. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the Yadav family and the Samajwadi Party.

Death During Hospital Treatment

Rajpal Yadav, brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, had been ailing for quite some time. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he passed away this morning.

Akhilesh Yadav Arrives in Saifai

After hearing about his uncle’s death, Akhilesh Yadav cancelled all his programmes and left for Saifai. Shivpal Singh Yadav was already present in Etawah.

Last Rites

Rajpal Yadav’s last rites will be performed today in his ancestral village, Saifai. All members of the Yadav family and senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party will attend the funeral.

A wave of Grief in the Samajwadi Party

Rajpal Yadav’s death has caused profound grief within the Samajwadi Party. The party expressed its condolences via its official Twitter handle. The tweet stated, “The Samajwadi family has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing of Rajpal Yadav. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and social service.”

Shivpal Yadav’s Statement

Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “Rajpal Yadav was a strong pillar of our family. His passing is a great loss for us. He will always live in our hearts.”

Rajpal Yadav: A Simple and Influential Personality

Rajpal Yadav was known within the Yadav family and the Samajwadi Party as a calm and simple individual. He remained a strong supporter of the party. His death has deeply impacted not only the Yadav family but also the entire Saifai region and Samajwadi supporters.

Family and Political Contributions

Rajpal Yadav, along with Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family, contributed to strengthening the Samajwadi Party by actively participating in party decisions.

Funeral Preparations in Saifai

Preparations for Rajpal Yadav’s funeral are underway in Saifai. Members of the Yadav family, senior Samajwadi Party leaders, and thousands of workers are arriving in Saifai. Strict security arrangements have been made throughout the area for the funeral.

