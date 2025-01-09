RIP Rajpal Yadav: Samajwadi Party Leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Passes Away

Death During Hospital Treatment Rajpal Yadav, brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, had been ailing for quite some time. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he passed away this morning.

Akhilesh Yadav Arrives in Saifai After hearing about his uncle’s death, Akhilesh Yadav cancelled all his programmes and left for Saifai. Shivpal Singh Yadav was already present in Etawah. Last Rites Rajpal Yadav’s last rites will be performed today in his ancestral village, Saifai. All members of the Yadav family and senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party will attend the funeral.

A wave of Grief in the Samajwadi Party Rajpal Yadav’s death has caused profound grief within the Samajwadi Party. The party expressed its condolences via its official Twitter handle. The tweet stated, “The Samajwadi family has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing of Rajpal Yadav. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and social service.”

Shivpal Yadav’s Statement Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “Rajpal Yadav was a strong pillar of our family. His passing is a great loss for us. He will always live in our hearts.” Rajpal Yadav: A Simple and Influential Personality Rajpal Yadav was known within the Yadav family and the Samajwadi Party as a calm and simple individual. He remained a strong supporter of the party. His death has deeply impacted not only the Yadav family but also the entire Saifai region and Samajwadi supporters.