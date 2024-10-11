scriptAction against corrupt officials, 2 PCS officers suspended by CM Yogi | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Action against corrupt officials, 2 PCS officers suspended by CM Yogi

The Yogi government has taken strict action against corrupt officials, suspending 2 officers after an investigation.

LucknowOct 11, 2024 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

cm yogi

cm yogi

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has taken stern action against corruption in the state. He has suspended Jaunpur’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Ganesh Prasad Singh and Bijnor’s SDM Adesh Singh Sagar on charges of corruption. The investigation has confirmed the allegations against both officers, leading to their suspension.

Jaunpur’s CRO accused of financial irregularities

Jaunpur’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Ganesh Prasad Singh has been accused of financial irregularities, and all allegations against him have been found true in the investigation. The DM had sent a letter to the appointment department regarding his suspension.

SDM Adesh Singh Sagar took 4 lakh rupees

Meanwhile, allegations against Bijnor SDM Adesh Singh Sagar have also been found true. According to media reports, during his posting in Firozabad, SDM Adesh Singh Sagar had tampered with the victim’s land and took 4 lakh rupees. He had transferred a part of the victim’s land to his computer operator’s name. The victim had filed an application with the SDM to get the land vacated, which was occupied by some people.

News / UP News / Action against corrupt officials, 2 PCS officers suspended by CM Yogi

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

Hollywood News

Christopher Ciccone, who was fighting cancer, has passed away, industry is mourning

in 47 minutes

Ananya Pandey Launches Her Podcast, Will Talk About Mental Health

Bollywood

Ananya Pandey Launches Her Podcast, Will Talk About Mental Health

in 1 hour

Pakistan Terror Attack: 20 Killed Just Days Before SCO Summit

News

Pakistan Terror Attack: 20 Killed Just Days Before SCO Summit

in 55 minutes

Calcium Deficiency: All you need to add in you diet

Health

Calcium Deficiency: All you need to add in you diet

in 2 hours

Latest UP News

Varanasi Breaking News: 5 people returning from Vindhyachal temple, car collided with a standing dumper truck, 4 died

UP News

Varanasi Breaking News: 5 people returning from Vindhyachal temple, car collided with a standing dumper truck, 4 died

19 hours ago

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

19 hours ago

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

UP News

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

19 hours ago

728 Consolidation Accountants Get Promoted to Consolidator lawmakers in UP

UP News

728 Consolidation Accountants Get Promoted to Consolidator lawmakers in UP

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.