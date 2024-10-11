Action against corrupt officials, 2 PCS officers suspended by CM Yogi

Jaunpur’s CRO accused of financial irregularities Jaunpur’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Ganesh Prasad Singh has been accused of financial irregularities, and all allegations against him have been found true in the investigation. The DM had sent a letter to the appointment department regarding his suspension.

SDM Adesh Singh Sagar took 4 lakh rupees Meanwhile, allegations against Bijnor SDM Adesh Singh Sagar have also been found true. According to media reports, during his posting in Firozabad, SDM Adesh Singh Sagar had tampered with the victim’s land and took 4 lakh rupees. He had transferred a part of the victim’s land to his computer operator’s name. The victim had filed an application with the SDM to get the land vacated, which was occupied by some people.