Yogi Adityanath: Jammu and Kashmir CM Yogi Asks 8 Questions to Rahul Gandhi, Counts UP’s Achievements

Congress and Rahul Gandhi Face a Barrage of Questions CM Yogi further said that Congress is trying to project an anti-reservation face along with the National Conference. PM Modi has provided reservation facilities to Dalits, Gurjars, Bakarwals, and Paharis. Does Congress support the National Conference’s announcement to abolish these reservations?
Does Congress want Shankaracharya Hill, Takht-e-Sulaiman, and Hari Parvat to be known by the name Koh-e-Maran? Does Congress support handing over Jammu-Kashmir’s economy to Pakistan-backed corrupt individuals? Congress supports the National Conference’s divisive politics between Jammu and the Valley.
UP’s Mafia has Gone to Hell, Ram Mandir is BJP’s Achievement CM Yogi said that Congress had ruled the country for a long time but didn’t solve the Ayodhya problem. When Indians elected PM Modi as their leader and formed a BJP government at the Centre and in UP, the Ram Mandir was constructed in Ayodhya. The mafia in UP has gone to hell, but not a single common citizen was harmed.
Congress Distributed Pistols to Students in Jammu and Kashmir – CM Yogi He further said that during Congress’s rule in the Centre and Jammu-Kashmir, stone-pelting incidents used to happen. They handed over pistols to students. National Conference, PDP, and Congress leaders used to loot the state’s money and spend eight months of the year touring Europe and England. BJP talks about development and security for all. But it won’t allow appeasement of any kind. BJP is a guarantee of security, good governance, and development. Wherever BJP is in power, a new model of development can be seen. UP has also become an engine of growth in new India.