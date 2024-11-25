CM Mohan Yadav in London, to be welcomed by British MPs

Bhopal•Nov 25, 2024 / 09:30 am• Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, along with his team, arrived in London on Sunday as part of his 6-day foreign tour. They will start their efforts to bring foreign investment to MP from Monday. The beginning will be made by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the British Parliament. Then, they will discuss investment with NRIs and Friends of MP. In Mumbai, CM had a meeting with Maharashtra cadre’s ‘tenth fail’ fame IPS Muraina resident Manoj Sharma (IG) and his wife Shradha Sharma, MD of Maharashtra Tourism Corporation.

The First Day Abroad Will Be Like This In the morning at 10 am (Indian time), British MPs will welcome them at the British Parliament and take them on a tour of the parliament. They will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the London Parliament Square. There will be a lunch and dinner hosted by the MP government. They will visit the King’s Cross site in Stable Street, London, and hold discussions with FICCI and King’s Cross management. In the evening, they will interact with NRIs and Friends of MP at 6 pm.