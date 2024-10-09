Israel carried out an airstrike in Syria, 7 people died

Airstrike, Casualties and Injuries According to information, the Israeli army targeted a residential building and surrounding areas in Mazeh, Damascus, and fired 3 missiles. The attack took place at around 8:15 pm local time.

In this airstrike by the Israeli army, 7 people living in the residential building were killed. Women and children were also among the dead. The 3 missiles fired by the Israeli army also caused significant damage to the residential building and surrounding areas. 11 people were also injured in the attack. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.