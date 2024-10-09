scriptIsrael carried out an airstrike in Syria, 7 people died | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Israel carried out an airstrike in Syria, 7 people died

Israel’s Air Strike In Syria: Israel has once again carried out an airstrike in Syria. 7 people have died in this aerial attack.

New DelhiOct 09, 2024 / 06:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Israel conducts air strike in Syria

Israel conducts air strike in Syria

Israel’s (Israel) ongoing war with Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon’s terrorist organization Hezbollah continues. The tension between the two countries has increased even more after Iran fired missiles at Israel, and Israel has made it clear that it is preparing to respond to Iran’s attack. The Israeli army is already taking action in Gaza and Beirut, and from time to time, the Israeli army also carries out airstrikes in Syria. On Tuesday night, Israel carried out another airstrike in Syria. The Israeli army targeted a residential building and surrounding areas in Mazeh, the capital of Damascus.

Airstrike, Casualties and Injuries

According to information, the Israeli army targeted a residential building and surrounding areas in Mazeh, Damascus, and fired 3 missiles. The attack took place at around 8:15 pm local time.
In this airstrike by the Israeli army, 7 people living in the residential building were killed. Women and children were also among the dead.

The 3 missiles fired by the Israeli army also caused significant damage to the residential building and surrounding areas. 11 people were also injured in the attack. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

News / world / Israel carried out an airstrike in Syria, 7 people died

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Special

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

2 hours ago

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

National News

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

in 5 hours

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

Exam

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

2 hours ago

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

Education News

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

1 hour ago

Latest world

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

Miscellenous World

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

20 hours ago

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

world

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

1 day ago

RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

National News

RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

2 days ago

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him

National News

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.