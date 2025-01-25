Jio Coin: India's Answer to Bitcoin?

Mukesh Ambani’s Company Launches Jio Coin Reliance Jio Platforms (Jio Platforms), the company owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has partnered with Polygon Labs to launch Jio Coin. This marks the first entry of an Indian company into the Web3 and Blockchain universe.

🚨 Reliance Jio has made a surprise entry into the Web3 and blockchain universe by officially launching 'Jio Coin'. pic.twitter.com/i4lyKPnrvQ — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) January 22, 2025 Jio Coin is Not a Cryptocurrency Jio Coin's launch has raised many questions. It's important to clarify that Jio Coin is not a cryptocurrency but a blockchain-based digital token (Digital Token). Blockchain is a system for recording transactions, particularly cryptocurrency transactions, on computers connected via a peer-to-peer network. Cryptocurrencies also operate on blockchain technology. Currently, Jio Coin tokens are neither transferable nor redeemable. Users cannot transfer or sell them on the market; they can only be used like reward points.

What is the Price of Jio Coin? The official value of Jio Coin is yet to be revealed, but one report suggests a price of ₹43 per token.