Jio Coin: India's Answer to Bitcoin?

Could Jio Coin Be India’s Answer to Bitcoin? Cryptocurrencies are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. The surge in Bitcoin’s price has fueled increased interest in cryptocurrencies. Now, Jio Coin has entered the market.

New DelhiJan 25, 2025 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Jio Coin Vs. Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide in today’s era. It is a digital currency that people also use for payments. Many individuals invest in cryptocurrencies as well. When we talk about the largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin is the first name that comes to mind. If we look at the latest price of Bitcoin, one Bitcoin is currently worth around ₹90,00,000. Due to Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency craze has increased globally. In this scenario, Jio Coin has now entered the market as well.

Mukesh Ambani’s Company Launches Jio Coin

Reliance Jio Platforms (Jio Platforms), the company owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has partnered with Polygon Labs to launch Jio Coin. This marks the first entry of an Indian company into the Web3 and Blockchain universe.

Jio Coin is Not a Cryptocurrency

Jio Coin’s launch has raised many questions. It’s important to clarify that Jio Coin is not a cryptocurrency but a blockchain-based digital token (Digital Token). Blockchain is a system for recording transactions, particularly cryptocurrency transactions, on computers connected via a peer-to-peer network. Cryptocurrencies also operate on blockchain technology. Currently, Jio Coin tokens are neither transferable nor redeemable. Users cannot transfer or sell them on the market; they can only be used like reward points.

What is the Price of Jio Coin?

The official value of Jio Coin is yet to be revealed, but one report suggests a price of ₹43 per token.

Could Jio Coin Be India’s Answer to Bitcoin?

While currently not a cryptocurrency, Jio Coin could potentially be used as one if it receives positive reception. Even then, its value would likely be significantly lower than Bitcoin’s. However, increased usage and investment within India could position Jio Coin as a domestic alternative to foreign Bitcoins within the next few years, potentially disrupting the cryptocurrency market.

