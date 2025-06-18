scriptModi Holds Bilateral Talks with Global Leaders at G7 Summit | Latest News | Patrika News
Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Global Leaders at G7 Summit

The G7 Summit 2025 has concluded. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the summit and met with several global leaders.

Jun 18, 2025 / 01:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit 2025 (Photo – PM Modi’s Social Media)

The G7 Summit 2025 in Kananaskis, Canada, concluded recently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India attended the final day of the 51st G7 Summit, held from 15-17 June. PM Modi attended at the invitation of Canadian PM Mark Carney. During this time, PM Modi met with several global leaders.

Meeting with Australian PM Albanese

At the G7 Summit, PM Modi met with his friend, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This was their first meeting since Albanese’s re-election in May.

Meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

PM Modi also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit.

Important Meeting with Mexican President Sheinbaum

PM Modi also met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the G7 Summit. PM Modi personally congratulated her on her historic electoral victory, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. They held an important meeting, discussing the immense potential for strengthening India-Mexico relations. PM Modi spoke with Sheinbaum about partnerships in agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare, and other sectors, as well as ways to enhance people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Important Talks with German Chancellor Merz

PM Modi also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the G7 Summit, holding discussions on important issues. PM Modi stated that India and Germany are close friends, bound by shared values. This year marks the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership. PM Modi and Merz discussed ways to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research, and innovation. They also discussed deepening defence and security ties. PM Modi also made it clear that India and Germany will continue to work together to combat terrorism and curb terrorist financing.

Discussions with South Korean President Myung on Various Issues

PM Modi also met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the G7 Summit, discussing several issues. They spoke about collaboration between India and South Korea in areas such as commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, and others.

First Meeting with New Canadian PM Carney

At the G7 Summit, PM Modi had his first meeting with the new Canadian PM Carney. They discussed several important issues, including improving India-Canada relations, and collaboration in trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilizers, and other areas.

Meeting with British PM Starmer

PM Modi also met with British PM Keir Starmer at the G7 Summit. They discussed the strengthening India-UK (Britain) relationship, progress in areas like trade and commerce, and their commitment to further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

Important Meeting with French President Macron

PM Modi also had an important meeting with his friend, French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration between India and France.

‘Meloni’ Moment

PM Modi also met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit. They are good friends, and during this meeting, they agreed on the continued strengthening of the friendship between India and Italy, benefiting the people of both countries.

Discussions with Japanese PM Ishiba

PM Modi also met with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba at the G7 Summit. They held discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors.

Talks with European Council President Costa

PM Modi held talks with European Council President António Costa at the G7 Summit.

Discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

PM Modi also discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Summit.

Talks with Brazilian President Lula

At the G7 Summit, PM Modi also spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, along with South African President Ramaphosa. The three reaffirmed their commitment to speaking on issues important to the Global South and building a better tomorrow for future generations.

Departure for Croatia

PM Modi departed from Canada for Croatia. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia.

