Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Global Leaders at G7 Summit

Meeting with Australian PM Albanese At the G7 Summit, PM Modi met with his friend, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This was their first meeting since Albanese's re-election in May. Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia during the G7 Summit in Canada!@AlboMP pic.twitter.com/vJxaptve6Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Meeting with South African President Ramaphosa PM Modi also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit. Happy to interact with the President of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit.@CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/VfQhuysSmB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Important Meeting with Mexican President Sheinbaum PM Modi also met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the G7 Summit. PM Modi personally congratulated her on her historic electoral victory, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. They held an important meeting, discussing the immense potential for strengthening India-Mexico relations. PM Modi spoke with Sheinbaum about partnerships in agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare, and other sectors, as well as ways to enhance people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to… pic.twitter.com/iH9usejSqM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Important Talks with German Chancellor Merz PM Modi also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the G7 Summit, holding discussions on important issues. PM Modi stated that India and Germany are close friends, bound by shared values. This year marks the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership. PM Modi and Merz discussed ways to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research, and innovation. They also discussed deepening defence and security ties. PM Modi also made it clear that India and Germany will continue to work together to combat terrorism and curb terrorist financing.

Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership. We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like… pic.twitter.com/9vEiYCqyXW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Discussions with South Korean President Myung on Various Issues PM Modi also met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the G7 Summit, discussing several issues. They spoke about collaboration between India and South Korea in areas such as commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, and others.

President Mr. Lee Jae-myung and I had a very good meeting in Canada. India and the Republic of Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more. @Jaemyung_Lee pic.twitter.com/rh4JiEIabE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 First Meeting with New Canadian PM Carney At the G7 Summit, PM Modi had his first meeting with the new Canadian PM Carney. They discussed several important issues, including improving India-Canada relations, and collaboration in trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilizers, and other areas.

Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely… pic.twitter.com/QyadmnThwH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Sharing my remarks during meeting with PM @MarkJCarney of Canada. https://t.co/rPd42cqsbv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Meeting with British PM Starmer PM Modi also met with British PM Keir Starmer at the G7 Summit. They discussed the strengthening India-UK (Britain) relationship, progress in areas like trade and commerce, and their commitment to further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship.@Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/rXTSWjn5KE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Important Meeting with French President Macron PM Modi also had an important meeting with his friend, French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration between India and France.

It's always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet.@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/9f1GrUlV7d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 'Meloni' Moment PM Modi also met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit. They are good friends, and during this meeting, they agreed on the continued strengthening of the friendship between India and Italy, benefiting the people of both countries.

Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!@GiorgiaMeloni https://t.co/LaYIIZn8Ry — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Discussions with Japanese PM Ishiba PM Modi also met with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba at the G7 Summit. They held discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors.

Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/SAxvXRFekq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Talks with European Council President Costa PM Modi held talks with European Council President António Costa at the G7 Summit.

Productive conversation with Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council.@eucopresident pic.twitter.com/7KsOTXzcTs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen PM Modi also discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Summit.

Fruitful discussion with President of the @EU_Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. pic.twitter.com/AsJfti9kEk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025 Talks with Brazilian President Lula At the G7 Summit, PM Modi also spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, along with South African President Ramaphosa. The three reaffirmed their commitment to speaking on issues important to the Global South and building a better tomorrow for future generations.