PM Modi to Visit Russia for BRICS Summit

This Year’s BRICS Summit is Very Important The 16th BRICS Summit will be held from 22-24 October. India is an important and founding member of BRICS. This year’s BRICS Summit is crucial, and new member countries will participate for the first time. Many other countries have also expressed their interest in joining BRICS. Therefore, this year’s BRICS Summit is considered more important than before, and the Western countries will also be keeping an eye on it.

PM Modi and Putin May Have a Bilateral Meeting During the BRICS Summit, PM Modi will attend the meeting of all member countries, and on the sidelines, he may also have a bilateral meeting with his friend Putin. Putin has already said that he is waiting for PM Modi’s visit to Russia and a bilateral meeting between the two.

This Will Be PM Modi’s Second Russia Visit This Year PM Modi’s visit to Russia to attend the BRICS Summit will be his second visit to Russia this year. Earlier, PM Modi had visited Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.