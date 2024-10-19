scriptPM Modi to Visit Russia for BRICS Summit | PM Modi to Visit Russia for BRICS Summit | Latest News | Patrika News
world

PM Modi to Visit Russia for BRICS Summit

PM Modi To Visit Russia: PM Narendra Modi will visit Russia next week. This visit is to attend the BRICS summit being held in Russia.

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 11:41 am

Patrika Desk

PM Narendra Modi on flight

PM Narendra Modi to visit Russia next week to attend BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia next week. PM Modi’s two-day Russia visit will take place on 22-23 October. During this visit, PM Modi will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited PM Modi to attend the BRICS Summit. Putin had earlier invited PM Modi personally to attend the BRICS Summit, and later, when National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Russia, Putin sent an invitation to PM Modi through him as well.
This Year’s BRICS Summit is Very Important

The 16th BRICS Summit will be held from 22-24 October. India is an important and founding member of BRICS. This year’s BRICS Summit is crucial, and new member countries will participate for the first time. Many other countries have also expressed their interest in joining BRICS. Therefore, this year’s BRICS Summit is considered more important than before, and the Western countries will also be keeping an eye on it.
PM Modi and Putin May Have a Bilateral Meeting

During the BRICS Summit, PM Modi will attend the meeting of all member countries, and on the sidelines, he may also have a bilateral meeting with his friend Putin. Putin has already said that he is waiting for PM Modi’s visit to Russia and a bilateral meeting between the two.
This Will Be PM Modi’s Second Russia Visit This Year

PM Modi’s visit to Russia to attend the BRICS Summit will be his second visit to Russia this year. Earlier, PM Modi had visited Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

News / world / PM Modi to Visit Russia for BRICS Summit

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

National News

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

in 3 hours

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

National News

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

in 3 hours

Train Derailed: 8 Coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express Derailed

National News

Train Derailed: 8 Coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express Derailed

in 2 hours

Moradabad Crime: Man befriends girl on Facebook, threatens to leak obscene videos

National News

Moradabad Crime: Man befriends girl on Facebook, threatens to leak obscene videos

in 2 hours

Latest world

Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 170 Lives, Death Toll May Rise

Miscellenous World

Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims 170 Lives, Death Toll May Rise

in 4 hours

Suicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed

Miscellenous World

Suicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed

14 hours ago

Gold: In These Countries, You Can Buy Gold at the Cheapest Rate, Fill Your Bags and Bring it to India

world

Gold: In These Countries, You Can Buy Gold at the Cheapest Rate, Fill Your Bags and Bring it to India

14 hours ago

Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

world

Jeans: This is the world’s largest jeans, even the Tower of Pisa looks small in front of it

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.