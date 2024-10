Russia shot down 92 Ukrainian drones in one night

Russia-Ukraine War: The Russian army has once again thwarted Ukraine’s attack by shooting down Ukrainian drones.

New Delhi•Oct 12, 2024 / 04:45 pm• Patrika Desk

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for over 31 months. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his army to go to war on February 24, 2022, with the intention of capturing Ukraine, and the war has been ongoing since then. Due to the prolonged war, Ukraine has suffered heavy losses of life and property. Many Ukrainian cities have also been destroyed. However, with continuous international support, the Ukrainian army’s morale remains high, and they are standing firm against the Russian army. Ukraine often launches drone attacks on Russia, but Russia also retaliates strongly. This time, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia again.

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia On Thursday night, Ukraine launched another drone attack on Russia. The Ukrainian army targeted Russia’s energy sites, launching a drone attack. Russia shoots down 92 Ukrainian drones Russia’s army shot down 92 Ukrainian drones in one night. The Russian Defense Ministry provided this information. Russia shot down 47 drones in Krasnodar, 15 drones over the Sea of Azov, 12 drones in Kursk, and 18 drones in other border areas.