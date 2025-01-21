Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

After taking the oath of office, Trump declared that America’s decline was over and a golden age had begun. He asserted that America would once again see itself as a growing nation, expanding its sphere of influence. He announced a national emergency on the US-Mexico border and stated that there would no longer be a third gender (transgender) in America. President Trump promised to take action on immigration, energy production, crime, and other issues from day one. Trump stated that he was ‘filled with confidence and optimism’ as he returned to the White House with a ‘mandate to reverse a terrible betrayal completely’. Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweeted on X that the hammer of justice had begun to fall.

The hammer of justice has come https://t.co/VnekAC0fwI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025 In attendance were outgoing President Joe Biden and his family members, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and their family, former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, and former President George Bush Jr. and his wife Laura Bush. Heads of state and other dignitaries from numerous countries were also present. S. Jaishankar represented India.

World’s Top Industrialists Present Behind Trump Trump’s inauguration ceremony gave prominence to leading global industrialists and businesspeople. Along with Elon Musk, figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai were present behind Trump during the ceremony. Following Musk’s significant role in Trump’s election victory, it is believed that Trump’s second term could redefine the relationship between political parties and capitalists, potentially leading to major capitalists influencing decisions from behind the scenes.