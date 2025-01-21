Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

scriptTrump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions | Trump Reverses 78 Biden Upon Inauguration | Latest News | Patrika News
President Donald Trump has pledged to take action on immigration, energy production, crime, and other issues from day one.

Donald J. Trump, the Republican Party candidate who won the election with a promise to “Make America Great Again,” was sworn in as the 47th President on Monday. This marks his second term leading the world’s largest economy, following his 2017 inauguration. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, administered the oath at the Capitol Rotunda. Before this, Vice President-elect JD Vance also took the oath of office. While US Presidents typically take the oath on the Capitol steps, the ceremony, prayer, and speech were held in the Rotunda this year due to the extreme cold.
After taking the oath of office, Trump declared that America’s decline was over and a golden age had begun. He asserted that America would once again see itself as a growing nation, expanding its sphere of influence. He announced a national emergency on the US-Mexico border and stated that there would no longer be a third gender (transgender) in America. President Trump promised to take action on immigration, energy production, crime, and other issues from day one. Trump stated that he was ‘filled with confidence and optimism’ as he returned to the White House with a ‘mandate to reverse a terrible betrayal completely’. Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweeted on X that the hammer of justice had begun to fall.
In attendance were outgoing President Joe Biden and his family members, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and their family, former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, and former President George Bush Jr. and his wife Laura Bush. Heads of state and other dignitaries from numerous countries were also present. S. Jaishankar represented India.

World’s Top Industrialists Present Behind Trump

Trump’s inauguration ceremony gave prominence to leading global industrialists and businesspeople. Along with Elon Musk, figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai were present behind Trump during the ceremony. Following Musk’s significant role in Trump’s election victory, it is believed that Trump’s second term could redefine the relationship between political parties and capitalists, potentially leading to major capitalists influencing decisions from behind the scenes.

‘I Will Stop Wars, Will Not Allow a Third World War’

Earlier, addressing a ‘Victory Rally’ in Washington D.C. on Sunday, Trump stated that he would “stop the wars raging in the world and prevent a third world war. You have no idea how close the world is to a third world war.” Trump also promised to end the war in Ukraine and eliminate chaos in the Middle East. He claimed he would order the world’s most aggressive campaign to expel illegal immigrants.

