Guardian Movie: 8 मार्च को आएगी ये हॉरर फिल्म, दिल की धड़कनें हो जाएंगी तेज, नोट कर लें डेट

Guardian Horror Movie: हंसिका मोटवानी की हॉरर फिल्म 'गार्जियन' जल्द ही पर्दे पर रिलीज होने वाली है। फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर भी अब सामने आ चुका है।

 

Guardian Horror Movie: हंसिका मोटवानी (Hansika Motwani) अपनी आगामी हॉरर फिल्म 'गार्जियन' (Guardian) की रिलीज के लिए तैयारी कर रही थी, जो जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है। फिल्म के निर्माताओं ने फिल्म की रिलीज डेट का खुलासा कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने फिल्म का पोस्टर भी रिलीज किया है दिया है। फिल्म का पोस्टर देखने के बाद अच्छे अच्छों की हालत खराब हो गई है।

फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर आया सामने

अक्टूबर 2023 में, अभिनेता विजय सेतुपति (Vijay Sethupathi) ने फिल्म का टीज़र लॉन्च किया था जिसे लोगों ने खूब पसंद किया था। अब हाल में फिल्म का एक नया पोस्टर सामने आया है जो कि काफी डरावना नजर आ रहा है।एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया, “ ये काफी भयानक है।” वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "मैं इस फिल्म का इंतजार कर रहा हूं”

 

क्या है कहानी?

इस पोस्टर से पहले फिल्म का टीजर भी सामने आया था। टीजर की शुरूआत में पूजा अनुष्ठान करने वाले पुजारियों का एक दृश्य शुरू हुआ और वॉयसओवर बताता है कि जिस आत्मा का वे इंतजार कर रहे थे वह आखिरकार उनके नियंत्रण में है। अगले दृश्य में दिखाया गया है कि हंसिका मोटवानी को गुंडों ने पकड़ लिया है और वह एक आत्मा के वश में हो जाती है जो बदला लेना चाहती है। गार्जियन फिल्म के पोस्टर से ऐसा लग रहा है कि फिल्म महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाले अपराधों के खिलाफ एक सोशल मैसेज देगी। इसलिए कथित तौर पर यह फिल्म 8 मार्च, महिला दिवस पर रिलीज होगी।

