Pushpa 2 का टीजर इस दिन होगा रिलीज! एक्स पर हो रहा ट्रेंड

मुंबईPublished: Mar 29, 2024 02:26:43 pm Submitted by: Suvesh Shukla

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Date Out: अल्लू अर्जुन (Allu Arjun) की फिल्म ‘पुष्पा 2: द रूल’ (Pushpa 2: The Rule) एक्स पर तेजी के साथ ट्रेंड हो रही है। मूवी के टीजर को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये अप्रैल 2024 में रिलीज हो सकता है।

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser: अल्लू अर्जुन (Allu Arjun) की फिल्म ‘पुष्पा 2: द रूल’ (Pushpa 2: The Rule) का दर्शक बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के पहले पार्ट ‘पुष्पा: द राइज’ (Pushpa: The Rise) ने लोगों के दिल पर गहरी छाप छोड़ी है। मूवी को एक ऐसे मोड़ पर छोड़ा गया जिसने एक्साइटमेंट को और बढ़ा दिया। अब ‘पुष्पा 2’ के टीजर को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि मूवी का टीजर 8 अप्रैल को सामने आ सकता है। हालांकि इसको लेकर अभी कोई आधिकारिक सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। एक्स पर भी ‘पुष्पा 2’ लगातार ट्रेंड कर रहा है।