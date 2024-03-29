scriptPushpa 2 का टीजर इस दिन होगा रिलीज! एक्स पर हो रहा ट्रेंड | Pusha 2 the rule teaser will be released on april 2024 Trending on Twitter | Patrika News
Home / Entertainment

Pushpa 2 का टीजर इस दिन होगा रिलीज! एक्स पर हो रहा ट्रेंड

locationमुंबईPublished: Mar 29, 2024 02:26:43 pm

Submitted by:

Suvesh Shukla

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Date Out: अल्लू अर्जुन (Allu Arjun) की फिल्म ‘पुष्पा 2: द रूल’ (Pushpa 2: The Rule) एक्स पर तेजी के साथ ट्रेंड हो रही है। मूवी के टीजर को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये अप्रैल 2024 में रिलीज हो सकता है।

Pusha 2 the rule teaser will be released on april 2024 Trending on Twitter
Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser: अल्लू अर्जुन (Allu Arjun) की फिल्म ‘पुष्पा 2: द रूल’ (Pushpa 2: The Rule) का दर्शक बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के पहले पार्ट ‘पुष्पा: द राइज’ (Pushpa: The Rise) ने लोगों के दिल पर गहरी छाप छोड़ी है। मूवी को एक ऐसे मोड़ पर छोड़ा गया जिसने एक्साइटमेंट को और बढ़ा दिया। अब ‘पुष्पा 2’ के टीजर को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि मूवी का टीजर 8 अप्रैल को सामने आ सकता है। हालांकि इसको लेकर अभी कोई आधिकारिक सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। एक्स पर भी ‘पुष्पा 2’ लगातार ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

फैंस बेसब्री से कर रहे इंतजार

अल्लू अर्जुन के फैंस जो उन्हें प्यार से 'बनी' कहते हैं। फैंस बेसब्री से 8 अप्रैल तक के दिनों की गिनती कर रहे हैं। वो इंतजार कर रहे हैं जब उन्हें उनके फेवरेट हीरो की बेहतरीन मूवी के दूसरे पार्ट की पहली झलक मिलेगी।
यह भी पढ़ें

इस फेमस सिंगर का हुआ निधन, 'जिंदगी इम्तिहान लेती है..' से कमाया था नाम

Pusha 2 the rule teaser will be released on april 2024 Trending on Twitter

दुबई के म्यूजियम में बना वैक्स स्टैच्यू

‘पुष्पा’ के एक्टर का हाल ही में एक शानदार वैक्स स्टैच्यू दुबई के मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में रखा गया है। अपने पुतले के साथ अल्लू अर्जुन ने पोज भी दिया। अल्लू अर्जुन और पुतले को देखकर ये बता पाना मुश्किल है कि कौन असली है और कौन नकली। इस स्टैच्यू की लॉन्चिंग पर एक्टर खुद दुबई पहुंचे थे।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो