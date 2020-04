लॉकडाउन में गेम खेलकर मशहूर हो गई दादी-पोती की जोड़ी, देखें वायरल VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

❌⭕️❌⭕️❌⭕️❌⭕️❌⭕️❌⭕️ This one is for everyone in aged care - community or residential. We all want to reduce social isolation and increase the psychosocial and physical well being of #ourelders while in lockdown right? Well this is an easy way to bring joy and #community connection during #covid19. It made my families day today that's for sure. ❤️ So...... 1. You will need coloured chalk or whiteboard pens. 2. Tape electrical tape in shape below. 3. Pens, cloths and spray bottles with vinegar each side of a window. 4. Ring families and allocate a time slot to visit and play tic tac toe. 5. If residents have no grand children you could ask the staff’s children to visit or do a social media shoutout for the local community to become involved. 6. Then watch the magic unfold. Let’s start a tic tac toe movement. 🙌🏻 Take photos and videos and use the hash tag #tictactoe for everyone to follow. Follow our little journey to make a big difference https://lnkd.in/gs-sPkA #creatingcaringcommunities #communitycafecanberra #covid19 #agedcareeducator #ourelders #agedcare #socialisolation #socialengagement #dementiacare #communityinclusion