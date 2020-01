शर्मनाक : कुत्ते के पैरों को बांधकर सरिये से पीटा, टूट गई हड्डियां

View this post on Instagram

A dog was tied and beaten nearly to death in the morning at Masihgarh, Sukhdev Vihar. The dogs leg was tied and repeated beaten by an iron rod till her skull cracked. She was spotted by an animal lover who immediately called me and Gauri. I took her to Friendicoes whereas Gauri stayed back to do the necessary formalities with the cops. The poor dog has a broken skull, multiple fractures on her snout and her prognosis is poor. We have shifted her to Earthlings for personalized care. All the necessary steps for identifying the culprit and filing a FIR are being taken. In case you wish to sponsor this dog treatment please send your contributions to - Karan Puri Foundation account number 603820110000838 IFSC Code - BKID0006038 Bank of India New Friends Colony Branch Paytm/Gpay - +91-9810577560