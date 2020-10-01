महिला ने बताया 2019 और 2020 में अंतर, देखिए रोचक तस्वीरें
- अभी भी कई लोग घर से बाहर निकल नहीं पा रहे है।
- अपने घर में कैद होकर अपने जीवन के दिनों को याद कर रहे है।
- Sharon Waugh नाम की एक महिला अपने पुराने दिनों को बहुत मिस कर रही है।
महामारी कोरोना वायरस के कारण सब कुछ थम गया है। इस वायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन में ऐसा लगा कि अब दुनिया खत्म होने वाली है। अभी भी कई लोग घर से बाहर निकल नहीं पा रहे है। अपने घर में कैद होकर अपने जीवन के दिनों को याद कर रहे है। Sharon Waugh नाम की एक महिला अपने पुराने दिनों को बहुत मिस कर रही है। Sharon Waugh ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर पिछले साल यानी 2019 की तस्वीरों को शेयर किया है। इन तस्वीरों के अनुसार मौजूदा हालात के बारे में बताया है। अपने तस्वीरों के जरिए वह 2019 और 2020 में अंतर बता रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर इन तस्वीरोें को बहुत पसंद किया जा रहा है।
टॉयलेट पेपर से बनाया ताजमहल।
View this post on Instagram
If you thought the fort was impressive, how's this for an magnificent construction? Appreciating architectural marvels is not what it used to be. Professional photo credit: @expressionswala #coronadiaries #howthingshavechanged ____________ #tajmahal #tp #toiletpaper #architecture #parody #imadethis #nailedit #parodyaccount #toiletpapercrisis #architecture_view #madewithlove #landmark #toiletpapershortage #travelgram #coronacation #lockdown #travelblog #fromwhereisit #quarantinelife #myview #girlswhotravel #stayhomestaysafe #2020travel #igtravel #toiletpaperart #wewilltravelagain #stayhome
चलो स्विमिंग करते है।
View this post on Instagram
Weekends aren't what they used to be. #sundayfunday . . . . #weekendvibes #currentmood #faceplant #lockdowndiaries #currentsituation #lockdownsa #quarantinedays #lockdownfun #pool #floating #waterlust #coronasucks #swimming #parody #summerbody #lockdownstyle #instago #mermaidlife #cabinfever #restless #beforeandafter #coronacation #lol #travelgirl #travelersofinstagram #lockdownlife #travelblog #recreation #stayhome
रसोई से ही दुनिया की सेर करते है।
चलो घर में झूला झूलते है।
View this post on Instagram
Being location independent is not what it used to be. #cushionfort #coronadiaries #digitalnomad Professional photo credit @scottagoodwill __________________ . . . . #fort #camping #cabinfever #howthingshavechanged #livingroomfort #officedecor #viewfrommyoffice #coronacation #locationindependent #travelwriter #salockdown #selfisolation #lockdownsurvival #quarantinelife #tent #wishiwasthere #takemoreadventures #igtravel #2020travel #travelgirl #restless #stayhomestaysafe #stayadventurous #wewilltravelagain #stayhome
वाह क्या टेंट बनया है।
ये दिन वापस कब आएंगे।
View this post on Instagram
It's not that one can't go canoeing right now, but it does help to live close to a lake. . Professional photo credit: @rpnickson . . P.S. If you have a travel pic you'd like me to attempt to recreate in my flat, let me know. . . . . #lockdowndiaries #canoe #cabinfever #canoeing #parody #viewfrommyoffice #recreation #coronacation #lake #lockdownchallenge #travelblogger #salockdown #lunchbreak #rowing #girlswhotravel #beforeandafter #lockdownsurvival #quarantinelife #wishiwasthere #takemoreadventures #igtravel #2020travel #travelgirl #restless #lockdownfun #stayhomestaysafe #stayadventurous #wewilltravelagain #stayhome
कोरोना ने सीखाई नई स्किल।
View this post on Instagram
"So, what new skills did you pick up during lockdown?" Me: . . . Professional photo credit: @fisk.tom . . ___________ #turtle #turtleselfie #shelfie #recreation #parody #spotthedifference #beforeandafter #keepexploring #sablogger #savetheseaturtles #scubadiving #coronacation #savetheseas #femaletravelbloggers #travelgirl #savetheturtles #snorkeling #savetheocean #lockdownlife #wanderlust #traveladdict #underwater #lockdowndiaries #funemployment #traveladdict #stayhomestaysafe #salockdown #quarantinelife #wewilltravelagain #stayhome
चलो उपर चढ़ते है।
Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Hot on Web News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi