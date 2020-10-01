महिला ने बताया 2019 और 2020 में अंतर, देखिए रोचक तस्वीरें

  • अभी भी कई लोग घर से बाहर निकल नहीं पा रहे है।
  • अपने घर में कैद होकर अपने जीवन के दिनों को याद कर रहे है।
  • Sharon Waugh नाम की एक महिला अपने पुराने दिनों को बहुत मिस कर रही है।

By: Shaitan Prajapat

Published: 01 Oct 2020, 04:46 PM IST

महिला ने बताया 2019 और 2020 में अंतर, देखिए रोचक तस्वीरें
difference between photos in 2019 and 2020

महामारी कोरोना वायरस के कारण सब कुछ थम गया है। इस वायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन में ऐसा लगा कि अब दुनिया खत्म होने वाली है। अभी भी कई लोग घर से बाहर निकल नहीं पा रहे है। अपने घर में कैद होकर अपने जीवन के दिनों को याद कर रहे है। Sharon Waugh नाम की एक महिला अपने पुराने दिनों को बहुत मिस कर रही है। Sharon Waugh ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर पिछले साल यानी 2019 की तस्वीरों को शेयर किया है। इन तस्वीरों के अनुसार मौजूदा हालात के बारे में बताया है। अपने तस्वीरों के जरिए वह 2019 और 2020 में अंतर बता रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर इन तस्वीरोें को बहुत पसंद किया जा रहा है।

टॉयलेट पेपर से बनाया ताजमहल।


चलो स्विमिंग करते है।


रसोई से ही दुनिया की सेर करते है।


चलो घर में झूला झूलते है।


वाह क्या टेंट बनया है।


ये दिन वापस कब आएंगे।


कोरोना ने सीखाई नई स्किल।


चलो उपर चढ़ते है।

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown has me climbing the wa- ...floors!

A post shared by Sharon Waugh 🌍 (@thesharonicles) on

hot on web latest hot on web feature
Shaitan Prajapat
और पढ़े

related story

महिला ने घर में देखा दो मुंह वाला सांप: डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, देखें वीडियो
महिला ने घर में देखा दो मुंह वाला सांप: डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, देखें वीडियो
कमाल का हुनर : दोनों हाथ नहीं, ठुड्डी से खेलता है स्नूकर, दुनिया को दिया चैलेंज
कमाल का हुनर : दोनों हाथ नहीं, ठुड्डी से खेलता है स्नूकर, दुनिया को दिया चैलेंज
महंगा पड़ा शादी के लिए प्रपोज करना, लड़की ने मुंह पर मारी लात और फिर...
महंगा पड़ा शादी के लिए प्रपोज करना, लड़की ने मुंह पर मारी लात और फिर...
शख्स ने नारियल के दूध से बनाई चाय, वीडियो देख लोगों ने कहा- पत्ती की जगह डाल दे चावल
शख्स ने नारियल के दूध से बनाई चाय, वीडियो देख लोगों ने कहा- पत्ती की जगह डाल दे चावल
ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा कीड़ा, बिकता है 10 लाख रुपये किलो
ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा कीड़ा, बिकता है 10 लाख रुपये किलो
लव मैरिज के बाद मायके गई लड़की, ससुराल में धरने पर बैठा पति, रखी ये मांग
लव मैरिज के बाद मायके गई लड़की, ससुराल में धरने पर बैठा पति, रखी ये मांग

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Hot on Web News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned