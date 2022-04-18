IPL 2022 GT vs CSK : गुजरात की धमाकेदार जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

IPL 2022 का 29 वां मैच गुजरात और चेन्नई के बीच हुआ। इस रोमांचक मैच को गुजरात ने 3 विकेट से जीता जीत लिया और इस मैच के रहे हीरो डेविड मिलर। गुजरात की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं
नई दिल्ली
Updated: April 18, 2022 12:06:50 am
Csk: whistle podu— nisarg jadav (@nisargjadav3) April 17, 2022
Miller and rashid: tari whistle hu phodis 🤣🤣🤣🤣#GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/90FiZnXmee
लाख दुनिया कहे, तुम वही हो— मैं शून्य हूँ। (@ramdbg01) April 17, 2022
किलर मिलर 💙#GTvsCSK #CSKvsGT @gujarat_titans @rashidkhan_19 @DavidMillerSA12 pic.twitter.com/bTVz1Jgy81
#MumbaiIndians fans after watching CSK loose again :#AavaDe#GTvsCSK#CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/NRSH0jsrno— Alok Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@aloktripathi75) April 17, 2022
That Vintage killer miller show!!!💥💥#IPL #GTvsCSK #IPL2022— Akash Kulal (@Bloodline_ak) April 17, 2022
#CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK #IPL2022— CUagain (@RECinaction) April 17, 2022
CSK fans realising chances to qualify for playoffs are similar to RCB winning Cup this season pic.twitter.com/ZD7DgoyjTo
Today's match in 4 words. #CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/pCMNRjhH9z— Rahul Kushwaha (@meRahulKushwaha) April 17, 2022
Chethullo unna match mingapetkunnaru#GTvsCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/r7ocUpHVov— RelangiMavayya (@MavayyaRelangi) April 17, 2022
पता है हम मैच कहाँ हारे
#GTvCSK@rashidkhan_19 @gujarat_titans @ChennaiIPL @IPL #GTvsCSK #Miller #Dhoni— Ashleel_Grover (@yashsaini12124) April 17, 2022
Rashid Khan unexpected innings pic.twitter.com/zvCXmpueH4
🤨🤔#GTvsCSK #Rashidkhan #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/K1TDo52wTX— PlayBold (@Mahipat_Bhai) April 17, 2022
Dwaine Pretorius looking at Chris Jordan's bowling 18th and 20th over of the game against Gujarat Titans:#TATAIPL #GTvCSK #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/7oITVANz88— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) April 17, 2022
