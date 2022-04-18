scriptIpl 2022 twitter reaction after gt beat csk chennai super kings gujrat | IPL 2022 GT vs CSK : गुजरात की धमाकेदार जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं | Patrika News

IPL 2022 GT vs CSK : गुजरात की धमाकेदार जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

IPL 2022 का 29 वां मैच गुजरात और चेन्नई के बीच हुआ। इस रोमांचक मैच को गुजरात ने 3 विकेट से जीता जीत लिया और इस मैच के रहे हीरो डेविड मिलर। गुजरात की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

नई दिल्ली

April 18, 2022 12:06:50 am


IPL 2022 GT vs CSK : आईपीएल 2022 (IPL 2022) के 29 वें मुकाबले में गुजरात टाइटंस (GT) ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) को रोमांचक मुकाबले में 3 विकेट से हरा दिया है। इससे पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने ऋतुराज गायकवाड 73 और अंबाती रायडू के 46 रनों की बदौलत गुजरात को जीत के लिए 170 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया, जवाब में डेविड मिलर के 94 रनों की बदौलत गुजरात ने इस मैच को 3 विकेट से जीत लिया।

इस मैच के हीरो रहे डेविड मिलर जिन्होंने अकेले अपने दम पर गुजरात को एक शानदार जीत दिला दी।18 वें ओवर से पहले चेन्नई का पलड़ा मैच में भारी था, लेकिन 18 वें ओवर में राशिद खान ने 25 रन निकालकर मैच का रुख गुजरात की ओर मोड़ दिया और डेविड मिलर ने शानदार 51 बोलों में 94 रनों की नाबाद पारी खेली, इस दौरान उन्होंने 8 चौके और 6 सिक्स लगाए।
मैच जीतने के बाद ख़ुशी मनाते मिलर

गुजरात की इस जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने दिए जबरदस्त रिएक्शन

सीएसके : विस्सल पोडू
मिलर और राशिद : तेरी विस्सल पोडू हु फोडिस
वासेपुर अंदाज में 'क्या किए कूट दिए'


दुनिया चाहे कुछ भी कहे तुम हो 'किलर मिलर '

आवा दे

विंटेज किलर मिलर

सीएसके फैंस ने सोचा कि चेन्नई के प्लेऑफ में पहुचने के चांस उतने है जीतने आरसीबी के आईपीएल जीतने के

आज के मैच के चार शब्द ' क्या किए कूट दिए '

मैच हारने के बाद सीएसके फैंस

क्यों हिला डाला ना
पता है हम मैच कहाँ हारे

क्रिस जॉर्डन कि बॉलिंग के बाद ड्वेन पेट्रोरियस

