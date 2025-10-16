Diwali 2025: इंस्टाग्राम और व्हाट्सऐप के लिए Google Gemini से ऐसे बनाएं शानदार डीपी और स्टेटस, यूज करें ये प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Google Gemini Prompts For Diwali (Image: Freepik)
Google Gemini Prompts For Diwali: दिवाली करीब है और लोग घरों की सजावट के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी त्योहार की झलक दिखाने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। इस बार अगर आप अपने Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook या X (Twitter) पर कुछ यूनिक और आकर्षक दिवाली पोस्ट डालना चाहते हैं तो Google Gemini AI आपकी मदद कर सकता है।
गूगल की नई Gemini AI ‘Nano Banana’ टेक्नोलॉजी की मदद से आप कुछ ही सेकंड में एआई जनरेट दिवाली फोटो, डीपी और स्टेटस इमेज बिल्कुल प्रोफेशनल लुक में बना सकते हैं।
इसके लिए आप नीचे दिए जा रहे 10 प्रॉम्प्ट्स का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं, जिनसे आपकी फोटो बिलकुल प्रोफेशनल बनेगी।
Create an ultra-realistic 4K portrait of a person (face 100% match) holding a lit clay diya in their hands. The warm light softly illuminates the face. Background: festive home decor with fairy lights. Focus on golden-hour lighting and a peaceful festive feel.
Generate an 8K cinematic image of an Indian family celebrating Diwali together. Everyone is wearing colorful traditional outfits - sarees, kurtas, lehengas. Background: decorated home with diyas, candles, and flower garlands. Capture genuine smiles and warmth.
A dynamic 4K image of a person joyfully lighting a sparkler during Diwali night. Their face glows with sparkler light. Background: fireworks, blurred festive lights, and night sky. Capture motion and excitement.
Create a top-down 4K shot of a beautifully detailed floral rangoli with powdered colors and petals. Include small lit diyas around it and a pair of traditionally adorned feet nearby. Highlight patterns and vibrant colors.
Generate a stylish 4K portrait of a person wearing a fusion festive outfit like a modern saree or ethnic gown. Background: minimalist home decor with chic lanterns and metallic festive touches. Use soft lighting and elegant aesthetics.
Create a photorealistic close-up of a Diwali puja thali with flowers, sweets, a lit diya, incense sticks, and offerings. The background should softly blur into a festive home ambiance. Emphasize rich textures and colors.
Design a 4K image of a grand Diwali feast with Indian sweets (mithai), snacks, and festive dishes arranged beautifully on a decorated table. Add small diyas and candles for warm lighting.
Generate a joyful 4K photo of two children in traditional Indian wear playing with sparklers at dusk. Their parents can appear blurred in the background, smiling and watching. Capture laughter and the glowing light.
Create an impressive 8K shot of a traditional Indian house beautifully lit with strings of lights, lanterns, and diyas on ledges and windows. The evening sky should enhance the golden glow.
Generate a vibrant abstract Diwali artwork with bokeh light effects, gold and red tones, and subtle motifs of diyas and rangoli. Focus on energy, light, and festive spirit for a digital background or wallpaper.
इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका बेहद आसान है। बस Google Gemini AI में लॉगिन करें, फिर ऊपर दिए गए प्रॉम्प्ट्स में से कोई भी कॉपी करके डालें और AI आपके लिए कुछ ही सेकंड में शानदार दिवाली विजुअल्स बना देगा। आप इन्हें अपने Instagram DP, WhatsApp स्टेटस या Facebook पोस्ट के रूप में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।
