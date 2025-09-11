Ghibli के बाद आया नया ट्रेंड: अब आप भी फ्री में मोबाइल से बनाएं अपना 3D मॉडल, ये रहा आसान तरीका

How to Create 3D Model: इस समय सोशल मीडिया पर एक नया ट्रेंड तेजी से फैल रहा है। लोग Google के नए AI टूल Gemini 2.5 Flash का इस्तेमाल करके बेहद रियलिस्टिक 3D इमेज बना रहे हैं। ये तस्वीरें देखने में खिलौनों जैसी लगती हैं लेकिन असल में ये पूरी तरह AI जनरेटेड हैं। सबसे खास बात यह है कि ये इमेज फ्री में बनाई और डाउनलोड की जा सकती हैं।
पिछले कुछ समय से Nano Banana नाम का फीचर भारतीयों में काफी लोकप्रिय रहा है। अब इसी तरह की 3D इमेज बनाना भी ट्रेंड में आ गया है। इंस्टाग्राम, फेसबुक और व्हाट्सऐप जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर लोग अपनी बनाई हुई 3D इमेज शेयर कर रहे हैं। इसे आप भी बना सकते हैं और अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर शेयर कर सकते हैं।
आप इनमें से कोई भी प्रॉम्प्ट इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं या अपनी पसंद के अनुसार बदल सकते हैं। हम आपको नीचे दो प्रांप्ट शेयर कर रहे हैं जिनका इस्तेमाल करके अपना 3D इमेज मॉडल तैयार कर सकते हैं।
प्रॉम्प्ट 1
“Create a highly detailed 1/7 scale figurine of the characters from the provided picture, crafted in a realistic style, and displayed in a real-world environment. The figurine is posed dynamically on a round, transparent acrylic base with no text, placed on a sleek, modern computer desk made of wood with a glossy finish. The desk is organised, featuring a laptop, keyboard, and a few colourful accessories like a coffee mug. The computer screen prominently displays the ZBrush modeling process of the figurine, showcasing intricate sculpting details, wireframes, and texture maps in progress. Next to the monitor, a BANDAI-style toy packaging box stands upright, featuring vibrant, two-dimensional flat illustrations of the characters in dynamic poses, with the original artwork faithfully reproduced. The scene is well-lit with natural light streaming through a nearby window, casting soft shadows and emphasising the figurine’s realistic textures and fine details.”
प्रॉम्प्ट 2
“Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”
बॉलीवुड से लेकर राजनीति तक हर कोई इस टूल का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है। ऐसे में आप भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ 3D मॉडल शेयर करना चाहते हैं तो Google Gemini 2.5 Flash से अपनी खुद की अल्ट्रा रियलिस्टिक 3D इमेज बना सकते हैं।