Ghibli के बाद आया नया ट्रेंड: अब आप भी फ्री में मोबाइल से बनाएं अपना 3D मॉडल, ये रहा आसान तरीका

“Create a highly detailed 1/7 scale figurine of the characters from the provided picture, crafted in a realistic style, and displayed in a real-world environment. The figurine is posed dynamically on a round, transparent acrylic base with no text, placed on a sleek, modern computer desk made of wood with a glossy finish. The desk is organised, featuring a laptop, keyboard, and a few colourful accessories like a coffee mug. The computer screen prominently displays the ZBrush modeling process of the figurine, showcasing intricate sculpting details, wireframes, and texture maps in progress. Next to the monitor, a BANDAI-style toy packaging box stands upright, featuring vibrant, two-dimensional flat illustrations of the characters in dynamic poses, with the original artwork faithfully reproduced. The scene is well-lit with natural light streaming through a nearby window, casting soft shadows and emphasising the figurine’s realistic textures and fine details.”