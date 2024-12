e-Pan Card का ईमेल आए तो हो जाएं सतर्क, भूल से भी न करें ये गलती

📢Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck



⚠️This Email is #Fake



✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information



➡️Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://t.co/nMxyPtwN00 pic.twitter.com/odF2WdyMzF