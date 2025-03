IIM और भारतीय डाक सेवा की बैठक में सीएम योगी ने बताया महाकुंभ के आयोजन की बड़ी बातें 

#WATCH | Lucknow | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "…The police personnel were specially trained for this (Maha Kumbh)… They were counselled for 4 months; special courses were organised for them as the public gets angry sometimes – imagine someone who never has walked this much… https://t.co/iONB9Bsfwf pic.twitter.com/rV2jM1Ner8