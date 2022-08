मशहूर डांसर सपना चौधरी के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी

UP | Arrest warrant issued against Haryanvi singer & dancer Sapna Choudhary; to be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court



FIR was filed against her on 13 Oct 2018 at Ashiana PS after she allegedly didn't perform at an event after being paid



(Pic courtesy: S Choudhary's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ggZwZkUsxO