महाराष्ट्र विधान परिषद में विपक्ष के नेता पर मां-बहन की गाली देने का आरोप, किए गए सस्पेंड

#WATCH | On Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve's abusive remark aimed at him in Maharashtra Legislative Council yesterday, BJP MLC & Whip Prasad Lad says, "I demand the resignation of LoP Ambadas Danve as he used abusive words aimed at my mother & sister yesterday. I have spoken… pic.twitter.com/LRlGOQWs4E