मुंबई के अंधेरी इलाके में रिहायशी इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, 24 घंटे में दूसरी बड़ी घटना

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢 𝐑𝐓𝐎 | Fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Chinchan building, in Andheri West. The fire has been brought under control, and no injuries were reported, BMC report said. pic.twitter.com/l5TsK7HsZt