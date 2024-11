Maharashtra Election: 6 घंटे में 32% मतदान, मुंबई में वोटिंग की रफ्तार धीमी, गढ़चिरौली टॉप पर

🕥 10.30am | 20-11-2024📍Nagpur | स. १०.३० वा. | २०-११-२०२४📍नागपूर.



🗳️ I exercised my right to vote along with my family in Nagpur.

Have you cast your vote yet❓

Do VOTE participate in the festival of democracy@fadnavis_amruta #Maharashtra #GOTV #VoteKaro… pic.twitter.com/ropob2H1QR