पार्टी और परिवार से निकाले जाने के बाद तेजप्रताप ने विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने का किया ऐलान, बताया जान को खतरा

#WATCH | On Lalu Prasad Yadav expelling him from RJD & Yadav family, Tej Pratap Yadav says, " I'm not the one to get scared…I will face the situation…I will reveal the names of those 4-5 people who have done this to me…"



"The people of Bihar have seen how I have been… pic.twitter.com/AGXUHrDDQa