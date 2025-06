“90 का दशक भूल गए क्या?” तेजस्वी यादव के बयान पर बिफरे चिराग पासवान, गिनाई डबल इंजन की ताकत

#WATCH | Patna: On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "The 90s decade proves who misused the public money. The 90s were a decade in which the people of Bihar had to leave their homes, villages, and businesses and leave Bihar. Gradually,… https://t.co/ISXiU09FFn pic.twitter.com/EE4JmVGalS