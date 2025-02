‘मृत्युकुंभ’ वाले बयान पर BJP का ममता बनर्जी पर पलटवार, बताया ‘हिंदू विरोधी मुख्यमंत्री’

#WATCH | On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark for #MahaKumbh2025, Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das says, "The remark of CM Mamata Banerjee on Maha Kumbh is condemnable…She has called it 'Mrityu Kumbh', so I want to ask her why she is not… pic.twitter.com/XTuKTiN55W