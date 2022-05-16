एयर गन के साथ बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के ट्रेनिंग लेते हुए फोटो हुई वायरल, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल

A well known Hate Monger Raghu Sakleshpur of Bajrang dal was one of the organisers. pic.twitter.com/vYe10q7HpE— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 14, 2022
तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और गोवा मामलों के पार्टी प्रभारी एवं विधायक दिनेश गुंडूराव ने ट्वीट किया, "बजरंग दल के सदस्य हथियारों का प्रशिक्षण क्यों ले रहे हैं? क्या बिना उचित लाइसेंस के आग्नेयास्त्र का प्रशिक्षण अपराध नहीं है? क्या यह शस्त्र अधिनियम, 1959, शस्त्र नियम, 1962 का उल्लंघन नहीं है? और भाजपा के नेता क्यों खुलेआम इस गतिविधि में शामिल हो रहे हैं और उसका समर्थन कर रहे हैं?"
Weapons distributed & arms training camp held for a week in an EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE in Karnataka. Infact there was police protection when they took out March outside. Yes, The same state which banned Hijab in Colleges.
Why are #BajrangDal members receiving ams training?
Isn't training in firearms without a proper license an offense?
Isn't this a violation of the Arms Act 1959, Arms Rules 1962?
Isn't this a violation of the Arms Act 1959, Arms Rules 1962?

And Why are BJP leaders openly attending and supporting this activity?
तो वहीं कांग्रेस विधायक रिजवान अरशाद ने ट्वीट किया, "इस उम्र में तो ज्यादातर युवा अपने सपनों को पूरा करने में जुट जाते हैं। कर्नाटक में बजरंग दल युवाओं को धर्म के नाम पर हिंसा फैलाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण देकर उनकी जिंदगी बर्बाद कर रहा है। इस पर किसी भी हाल में रोक लगनी चाहिए।"
संबंधित संस्थान के प्रशासन ने बताया कि इस विद्यालय परिसर का कई सालों से 'प्रशिक्षण वर्ग' के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है और उसे हथियार प्रशिक्षण की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। अब इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर बजरंग दल ने अपनी सफाई दी है। बजरंग दल के एक कार्यकर्ता ने बताया कि प्रतिभागियों को आत्मरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया, लेकिन उन्हें हथियार नहीं बांटे गये जैसा कुछ लोग आरोप लगा रहे हैं। तो वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्हें इस संबंध में अब तक हमें कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है।
At this age, most young men set out to achieve dreams.
In K'atka, Bajrang Dal is destroying young lives by training them to unleash violence in the name of religion.
In K'atka, Bajrang Dal is destroying young lives by training them to unleash violence in the name of religion.

This needs to be stopped at any cost