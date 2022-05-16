scriptCongress Raises Questions viral pic Arms Training Camp By Bajrang Dal | एयर गन के साथ बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के ट्रेनिंग लेते हुए फोटो हुई वायरल, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल | Patrika News

एयर गन के साथ बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के ट्रेनिंग लेते हुए फोटो हुई वायरल, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल

बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के एयर गन लेकर प्रशिक्षण लेने और 'त्रिशूल दीक्षा' की तस्वीरें एवं वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर देखे गए। जिसके बाद प्रशिक्षण शिविर ने विपक्ष की आलोचना की है क्योंकि कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इस प्रकरण पर चिंता व्यक्त की है और कई सवाल भी उठाए हैं।

नई दिल्ली

Published: May 16, 2022 07:12:34 pm

हिंदुत्व संगठन बजरंग दल ने कथित तौर पर कर्नाटक के कोडागु जिले के पोन्नमपेट गांव में साईं शंकर शैक्षिक संस्थान में एक सप्ताह के लिए एक हथियार प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया। कार्यक्रम में कई कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाग लिया। इस कार्यक्रम की कई तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के कथित रूप से एयर गन लेकर प्रशिक्षण लेने और 'त्रिशूल दीक्षा' की तस्वीरें एवं वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर देखे गए। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इस प्रशिक्षण शिविर को लेकर चिंता प्रकट की। जिसे लेकर कांग्रेस के कई कार्यकर्ताओं ने सवाल उठाए। तो वहीं बजरंग दल ने इस कार्यकर्म को लेकर अपनी सफाई दे दी है।
एयर गन के साथ बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के ट्रेनिंग लेते हुए फोटो हुई वायरल, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल
एयर गन के साथ बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के ट्रेनिंग लेते हुए फोटो हुई वायरल, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल
बताया जा रहा है कि बजरंग दल का यह शिविर 'शौर्य प्रशिक्षण वर्ग' के तहत आयोजित किया गया था जो कोडागू जिले के पोन्नमपेट के साई शंकर एजूकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट में पांच से 11 मई तक चला। बताया जाता है कि करीब 400 कार्यकर्ताओं ने बजरंग दल के इस शिविर में हिस्सा लिया। तस्वीरों में मुस्कुराते हुए कार्यकर्ता एक चाकू जैसी संरचना पकड़े हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं की एक फोटो भी है जहां वे राइफल्स के साथ ट्रेनिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस कार्यकर्म की वायरल हुई तस्वीरों को देखते हुए कांग्रेस नेताओं ने इस प्रशिक्षण शिविर को लेकर चिंता प्रकट की।
तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और गोवा मामलों के पार्टी प्रभारी एवं विधायक दिनेश गुंडूराव ने ट्वीट किया, "बजरंग दल के सदस्य हथियारों का प्रशिक्षण क्यों ले रहे हैं? क्या बिना उचित लाइसेंस के आग्नेयास्त्र का प्रशिक्षण अपराध नहीं है? क्या यह शस्त्र अधिनियम, 1959, शस्त्र नियम, 1962 का उल्लंघन नहीं है? और भाजपा के नेता क्यों खुलेआम इस गतिविधि में शामिल हो रहे हैं और उसका समर्थन कर रहे हैं?"
तो वहीं कांग्रेस विधायक रिजवान अरशाद ने ट्वीट किया, "इस उम्र में तो ज्यादातर युवा अपने सपनों को पूरा करने में जुट जाते हैं। कर्नाटक में बजरंग दल युवाओं को धर्म के नाम पर हिंसा फैलाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण देकर उनकी जिंदगी बर्बाद कर रहा है। इस पर किसी भी हाल में रोक लगनी चाहिए।"
संबंधित संस्थान के प्रशासन ने बताया कि इस विद्यालय परिसर का कई सालों से 'प्रशिक्षण वर्ग' के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है और उसे हथियार प्रशिक्षण की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। अब इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर बजरंग दल ने अपनी सफाई दी है। बजरंग दल के एक कार्यकर्ता ने बताया कि प्रतिभागियों को आत्मरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया, लेकिन उन्हें हथियार नहीं बांटे गये जैसा कुछ लोग आरोप लगा रहे हैं। तो वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्हें इस संबंध में अब तक हमें कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है।

