RSS: संघ ने ‘संगठित हिंदू समाज’ के निर्माण का लिया संकल्प, अखिल भारतीय प्रतिनिधि सभा में प्रस्ताव पारित

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnata | General Secretary of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale, says, "… There have been a lot of incidents in the past. There was an 'Aurangzeb Road' in Delhi, which was renamed Abdul Kalam Road. There was some reason behind it. Aurangzeb's brother, Dara Shikoh,… pic.twitter.com/hHAXzyCZGS