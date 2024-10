‘हमें हिंदुओं को एकजुट करने की जरूरत है’, जानें Giriraj Singh ने ऐसा क्यों कहा

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Ahead of his Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Hindu Swabhiman Yatra is against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. We need to unite the Hindus…I am going to say to Hindus that 'sangathit hindu, sashakt hindu', 'bantoge toh… pic.twitter.com/S5voKNQbnI