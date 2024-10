Sultan of Johor Cup: भारत ने लगाई जीत की हैट्रिक, मलेशिया को 4-2 से दी शिकस्त

India secures another big win! 💪

Our Junior Men’s team continues their dominant run at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a solid 4-2 victory over Malaysia! 🏑

Outstanding goals from Shardanand Tiwari, Arshdeep Singh, Priyobarta Talem, and Rohit sealed the deal for Team India.🔥



Next… pic.twitter.com/MnKASlGF8q