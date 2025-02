OTT Release: हिंदी में आ रही है रोमांटिक मलयालम वेब सीरीज ‘लव अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन’, ओटीटी रिलीज डेट फाइनल

The plan is set, and love is loaded! ❤️



The official trailer of #HotstarSpecials Love Under Construction is out now!



Watch Now – https://t.co/H7J6sqIa8W



Streaming from February 28, only on Disney+ Hotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.… pic.twitter.com/PJgiAbC9Ws