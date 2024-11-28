Albert Einstein’s famous theory of relativity has been wowing scientists for over 100 years, helping us understand how space and time work. But a new discovery has shown that the Universe might not follow Einstein’s rules perfectly after all. Scientists studying the Dark Energy Survey, which looks at why the Universe is expanding so quickly, found something unusual. Einstein’s theory explains how massive objects like stars and galaxies bend light as it travels through space—this bending is called gravitational lensing. Imagine space as a flexible sheet: when big objects like planets sit on it, they create dips, or “gravitational wells,” which make light curve as it passes. When scientists looked at light from billions of years ago, Einstein’s predictions matched perfectly. But for the more recent past—about 3 to 5 billion years ago—the “gravitational wells” seem shallower than expected. Does this mean Einstein was wrong? Not at all, it just showed that science is always about asking questions, making discoveries, and sometimes rewriting the rules.

John Tinniswood, celebrated as the world’s oldest living man, has passed away at the age of 112. He peacefully spent his final moments surrounded by music and love at a care home in Southport, England, according to Guinness World Records (GWR). Born on August 26, 1912, Tinniswood became the world’s oldest living man in April 2024, after the passing of Venezuela’s Juan Vicente Pérez, who lived to be 114. Reflecting on his remarkable longevity, Tinniswood attributed it to “pure luck,” advising people to live with moderation in all things. This year also marked the passing of the world’s oldest woman, Maria Branyas Morera of the United States, who lived to 117 years becoming one of the top eight longest-living people in history.

In Busan, South Korea, an enormous eye gazes ominously over the city—a powerful symbol of conscience at the heart of global discussions on a plastics treaty. This striking installation, displayed on a 30×24 meter flag hoisted by a 10-story crane, features over 6,000 portraits. Each face represents someone advocating for an end to plastic production and use, the flag's unwavering gaze is a message to world leaders gathered to decide the future of plastics:. Public art installations like this have become dynamic tools for climate activism. L Artists use these works to critique policies, spark dialogue, and inspire collective responsibility for a more sustainable planet. The eye in Busan is more than just art—it's a call to action, reminding decision-makers that millions stand behind the fight against plastic pollution. South Korea's capital is Seoul.