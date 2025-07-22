भोपाल@त्यौहार की स्माइलआने वाले दिनों में लगातार महिलाओं के त्यौहार आ रहे है , इस दौरान मार्केट में चूड़ियां, मेहंदी, राखी और अन्य सामग्री के महिला मार्केट में रौनक बढ़ गई है । रविवार के दिन न्यू मार्केट में महिलाएं चूड़ियां और राखी की खरीदारी करते हुए। फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.
Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.
Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.
Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.
Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.
Bhopal Smile of festivals, In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.
बड़ी खबरेंView All
धर्म और अध्यात्म
धर्म/ज्योतिष