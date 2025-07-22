22 जुलाई 2025,

मंगलवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to English

ताजा खबरें

राज्य

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

मौसम

बिहार चुनाव 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

राष्ट्रीय

मनोरंजन

ज्योतिष

स्वास्थ्य

खेल

धर्म

राजनीति

विश्व

OTT

शिक्षा

ओपिनियन

ऑटो

टेक

गैजेट

लाइफस्टाइल

ब्यूटी

महिला

बिजनेस

क्राइम

जॉब्स

शॉर्ट्स
शॉर्ट्स
वेब स्टोरीज
वेब स्टोरीज
ई-पेपर

ई-पेपर

मेरी खबर

मेरी खबर

शॉर्ट्स

शॉर्ट्स

ई-पेपर

ई-पेपर

भोपाल

भोपाल@त्यौहार की स्माइलआने वाले दिनों में लगातार महिलाओं के त्यौहार आ रहे है , इस दौरान मार्केट में चूड़ियां, मेहंदी, राखी और अन्य सामग्री के महिला मार्केट में रौनक बढ़ गई है । रविवार के दिन न्यू मार्केट में महिलाएं चूड़ियां और राखी की खरीदारी करते हुए। फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

भोपाल

subhash bile

Jul 22, 2025

Rakhi festival in Bhopal

Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.

Rakhi festival in Bhopal

Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.

Rakhi festival in Bhopal

Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.

Rakhi festival in Bhopal

Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.

Rakhi festival in Bhopal

Bhopal Smile of festivals In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.

Rakhi festival in Bhopal

Bhopal Smile of festivals, In the coming days, women’s festivals are coming continuously, during this time the women’s market has become more lively with bangles, mehndi, rakhi and other items.

खबर शेयर करें:

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 11:58 am

Hindi News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / भोपाल@त्यौहार की स्माइलआने वाले दिनों में लगातार महिलाओं के त्यौहार आ रहे है , इस दौरान मार्केट में चूड़ियां, मेहंदी, राखी और अन्य सामग्री के महिला मार्केट में रौनक बढ़ गई है । रविवार के दिन न्यू मार्केट में महिलाएं चूड़ियां और राखी की खरीदारी करते हुए। फोटो सुभाष ठाकुर

बड़ी खबरें

View All

धर्म और अध्यात्म

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Sawan Shivratri 2025: सावन शिवरात्रि में भोलेनाथ को कौन से फूल, भोग और जल अर्पित करें

Sawan Shivratri offerings for Lord Shiva फोटो सोर्स – Freepik
धर्म और अध्यात्म

Premanand Maharaj: क्या महिलाएं हनुमान जी को छू सकती हैं? प्रेमानंद महाराज की राय

Premanand Maharaj on Hanuman devotion फोटो सोर्स – Freepik
धर्म और अध्यात्म

Hariyali Teej 2025: इन दो दिन को चूड़ी खरीदना अशुभ, हरियाली तीज पर चूड़ी पहनने का जान लें नियम

Best time to buy chudi for Hariyali Teej
धर्म और अध्यात्म

Sawan Shivratri 2025 Date: सावन की शिवरात्रि है खास, जानिए श्रावण मास की शिवरात्रि कब मनाई जाती है?

Sawan Shivratri puja muhurat फोटो सोर्स – Freepik
धर्म और अध्यात्म

Sawan 2025: सावन का दूसरा सोमवार, शिवलिंग पर अर्पित करें ये चीजें, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद

Second Monday of Sawan 2025 फोटो सोर्स – Freepik
धर्म और अध्यात्म
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Top Categories

राष्ट्रीय

मनोरंजन

स्वास्थ्य

राजस्थान

मध्य प्रदेश

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.