Budget 2022: राहुल गांधी ने बजट को आम आदमी और गरीबों के लिए बताया निराशाजनक, जानिए क्या बोलीं- ममता

मोदी सरकार का 10वां बजट मंगलवार को पेश किया गया है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने इस बजट को पेश किया। सरकार बजट के बाद विपक्षी पार्टियों की ओर से प्रतिक्रिया भी आना शुरू हो गई है। कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने इस बजट को जीरो बजट बताया है।
नई दिल्ली
Published: February 01, 2022 02:48:39 pm
राहुल ने आगे लिखा- बजट में किसी के लिए कुछ भी नहीं। न तो वेतनभोगी वर्ग, ना ही मध्यम वर्ग, ना ही गरीब और वंचित तबका, युवा, किसान और एमएसएमई हर क्षेत्र में बजट पूरी तरह जीरो है।
M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022
BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2022
Budget for whom?— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 1, 2022
The richest 10% Indians owns 75% of the country's wealth.
Bottom 60% own less than 5%.
Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more?#Budget2022
