Budget 2022: राहुल गांधी ने बजट को आम आदमी और गरीबों के लिए बताया निराशाजनक, जानिए क्या बोलीं- ममता

मोदी सरकार का 10वां बजट मंगलवार को पेश किया गया है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने इस बजट को पेश किया। सरकार बजट के बाद विपक्षी पार्टियों की ओर से प्रतिक्रिया भी आना शुरू हो गई है। कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने इस बजट को जीरो बजट बताया है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: February 01, 2022 02:48:39 pm

मोदी सरकार का 10वां बजट मंगलवार को पेश किया गया है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने इस बजट को पेश किया। बजट पेश किए जाने के बाद राजनीतिक दलों की प्रतिक्रियाएं भी आना शुरू हो गई हैं। बजट के बाद कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी की पहली प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर बजट को जीरो बजट बताया है। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि ये बजट पूरी तरह निराशजनक बजट है। इसमें ना तो आम आदमी के लिए कुछ और ना ही गरीबों के कल्याण के लिए सरकार ने कोई घोषणा की है। राहुल गांधी के साथ ही अन्य राजनीतिक दलों को नेताओं ने भी बजट 2022 को लेकर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है।

राहुल गांधी ने बजट को बताया निराशाजनक


कांग्रेस सांद राहुल गांधी ने बजट पेश किए जाने के बाद ट्वीट कर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। राहुल ने बजट को निराशाजनक बताते हुए लिखा- देश की जनता टैक्स वसूली के बोझ से परेशान है जबकि मोदी सरकार के लिए ये टैक्स की कमाई एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है। नजरिए का अंतर है- उन्हें जनता का दर्द नहीं सिर्फ अपना खजाना दिखता है।

राहुल ने आगे लिखा- बजट में किसी के लिए कुछ भी नहीं। न तो वेतनभोगी वर्ग, ना ही मध्यम वर्ग, ना ही गरीब और वंचित तबका, युवा, किसान और एमएसएमई हर क्षेत्र में बजट पूरी तरह जीरो है।

ममता ने बताया पेगासस स्पिन बजट


बजट पर निराशा जाहिर करते हुए पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि बेरोजगारी और महंगाई से कुचले जा रहे आम लोगों के लिए बजट शून्य है। सरकार बड़े शब्दों में खो गई है, जिसका कोई मतलब नहीं है, एक पेगासस स्पिन बजट है।

सीताराम येचुरी ने बताया अमीरों का बजट


माकपा के महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने बजट को अमीरों का बजट बताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'बजट किसके लिए है? सबसे अमीर 10 फीसदी भारतीय देश की कुल संपत्ति के 75 प्रतिशत के स्वामी हैं। नीचे के 60 फीसदी लोग सिर्फ पांच प्रतिशत संपत्ति के मालिक हैं। महामारी के दौरान सबसे अधिक मुनाफा कमाने वालों पर अधिक कर क्यों नहीं लगाया गया?'
इसके साथ ही BSP प्रमुख मायावती ने बजट पर कहा कि संसद में पेश केन्द्रीय बजट नए वादों के साथ जनता को लुभाने के लिए लाया गया है, जबकि गत वर्षों के वादों व पुरानी घोषणाओं आदि के अमल को भुला दिया गया है। यह कितना उचित है। केन्द्र बढ़ती गरीबी, बेरोजगारी, महंगाई व किसानों की आत्महत्या जैसी गंभीर चिन्ताओं से मुक्त क्यों?

