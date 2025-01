विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के कार्यक्रम में सीएम योगी ने दिया बड़ा बयान, कहा-सनातन धर्म की तुलना किसी झाडी से नहीं हो सकती

#WATCH | #MahaKumbhMela2025, Prayagraj | At Sant Sammelan organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Last year, the entire world has seen, every follower of Sanatan felt that the wait of 500 years ended and a grand Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya. In 2016, 2… pic.twitter.com/HLyrvkJr0S