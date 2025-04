वक्फ बोर्ड पर गरजे CM Yogi, दिया ये बड़ा बयान, कहा- अबे! ये वक्फ बोर्ड…  

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | On the #WaqfAmendmentBill passed in the Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "Some people did not want a 'Pauranik' place like Prayagraj to gain its identity because their vote bank was important for them… In the name of Waqf,… pic.twitter.com/WdfWsmQ9ry