कृष्ण जन्मभूमि-ईदगाह विवाद: एक साथ सुने जाएंगे 15 मामले, 6 नवंबर को अगली सुनवाई

#WATCH | Allahabad High Court rejected the recall petition of the Muslim side in Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.



In Prayagraj, Saurabh Tiwari, Advocate of Hindu Side says, "The High Court has rejected the recall petition of the Muslim side…This is… pic.twitter.com/PIc6X8MFmA