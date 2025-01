Mahakumbh 2025: अमृत स्नान पर आज 1.50 करोड़ से ज्यादा श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, नए रिकॉर्ड की ओर प्रयागराज 

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: A sea of devotees arrive in Sangam Ghat as they take a holy dip and participate in #MahaKumbhMela2025. Visuals from the starting point to Sangam.



Up till 3 pm today, around 1 crore devotees took a holy dip in Sangam area on the first ‘Amrit snan’ day &… pic.twitter.com/hdnQNbx4xd