Mahakumbh 2025: 11 टन रंग से प्रयागराज में बनेगी विश्व की सबसे बड़ी रंगोली 

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The world's largest rangoli is being prepared in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh. 11 tons of colour will be used in this rangoli spanning an area of 55,000 square feet.



Mahakumbh is being held in Prayagraj from January 13- February 26, 2025. pic.twitter.com/evuQH3YXKo