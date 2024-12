46 साल पहले संभल में क्या हुआ था? क्यों किया हिन्दुओं ने पलायन? जानें 1978 के दंगे की दर्दनाक कहानी

#WATCH | Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra says, "These are broken idols that were found during the digging of well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and… https://t.co/88CWJrUQgf pic.twitter.com/hmaTK8oCzk