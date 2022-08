Commonwealth Games 2022: लॉन बाउल्स के खेल को खेलने का तरीका, नियम और इससे जुड़ी हर जानकारी

Now this is SPECIAL folks :

1st ever medal assured for India in Lawn Bowls at CWG. Indian quartet of Lovely, Pinki, Nayanmoni & Rupa Tirkey are through to FINAL after beating New Zealand 16-13 in Women's Fours event

👉 Final tomorrow at 1615 hrs Vs SA #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/iI09DNC9S5