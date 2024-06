Kalki 2898 AD Review: प्रभास- दीपिका की ‘कल्कि 2898 एडी’ ने किया जनता को खुश या निराश, सोशल मीडिया पर मची खलबली, पढ़ें रिव्यू

#Kalki2898AD Non-Spoiler Review Thread :

Except for Unnecessary Lagg in First Half. Kalki 2898 AD is no less a Rajamouli Range Vision, especially last 30 Mins 💣🔥

Visuals & Taking – Never Before in Indian Cinema🔥🤩

NagAshwin Story Wring, Taking & Visuals are 🔥🔥

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/7ansnt43hs— Hitesh Adusumalli (@hitesh_cinema) June 27, 2024