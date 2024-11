Just watched Kanguva. Apart from Suriya's performance, it falls short. The first half lacks connection, the actress and comedian don’t add much, & the music is loud but forgettable. Cameo is ineffective, and a sequel isn’t necessary.



Overall, the director missed the mark 🌟🌟/5 pic.twitter.com/3BXyhchimB— Akshay Shetty (@AkshayShetty888) November 14, 2024