Pushpa 2 Update: पुष्पा-2 की नई रिलीज डेट हो गई कन्फर्म, अब इस दिन होगा बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाका

ALLU ARJUN – ‘PUSHPA 2’: 6 DEC IS NEW RELEASE DATE… #AlluArjun, director #Sukumar and producers #MythriMovieMakers announce the new release date of #Pushpa2: 6 Dec 2024.



Also features #FahadhFaasil and #RashmikaMandanna. pic.twitter.com/b3sVXaJ2mk