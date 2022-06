कश्मीरी पंडितों और लिंचिंग में क्या अंतर है? Sai Pallavi के बयान पर भड़के यूजर्स

“For me violence is wrong form of communication. Mine is a neutral family where they only taught to be a good human being. The oppress, however, should be protected. I don’t know who’s right & who’s wrong. If you are a good human being, you don’t feel one is right.” - #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/o6eOuKvd2G

She has the right to speak

That's her perspective on the issue I respect her

She said both are same thing

The kashmir pandits being targeted by terrorist is as same as The innocent people who are termed as cow slaughters and being targeted by hindutva— Rishi Rajan . T (@ri_shi_21) June 15, 2022