Hrithik-Saif की 'विक्रम वेधा' को पीछे छोड़ आगे निकली Mani Ratnam की 'PS-1'

A Never before cinematic experience. Absolutely stunning presentation by #ManiRatnam sir, @arrahman sir, @dop_ravivarman sir, @sreekar_prasad sir, Tharani sir and the sound department. Honoured to be a part of this magnum opus @LycaProductions. Our pride #PonniyinSelvan. #PS1 pic.twitter.com/EEi6R5nmY1— His Highness Vanthiyathevan (@Karthi_Offl) September 30, 2022